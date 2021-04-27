Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.07% of FRP worth $21,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of FRP by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPH opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

