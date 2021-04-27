Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 20,481 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.61% of Ryerson worth $18,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ryerson by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.43 million, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

