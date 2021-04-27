Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $933.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

