Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Under Armour worth $21,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

