Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.98% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

