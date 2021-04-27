Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.87% of Matrix Service worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

