Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.87% of Vera Bradley worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 231,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 29.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,320,390 shares of company stock valued at $12,238,443 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

