Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,462 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TR stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $127.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

