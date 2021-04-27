Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,355 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.63% of Boingo Wireless worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

WIFI stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

