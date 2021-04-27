Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,433 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.69% of EZCORP worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZPW opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $283.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.63 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

