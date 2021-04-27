Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,698 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.83% of Central Pacific Financial worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

