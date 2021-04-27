Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,863 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of PetMed Express worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 412,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,300. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

