Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 87,237 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.24% of Lantheus worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

LNTH stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

