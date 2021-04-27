Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.91% of The Hackett Group worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.85 million, a P/E ratio of 85.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

