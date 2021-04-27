Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of BlackLine worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -175.56 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

