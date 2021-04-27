Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $95.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 164.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

