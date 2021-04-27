Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,978.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,978 ($38.91) and last traded at GBX 2,958 ($38.65), with a volume of 11319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,934 ($38.33).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,614.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,348.46.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

