Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

