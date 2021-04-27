Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.