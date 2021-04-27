Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Up 709.5% in April

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 709.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.99. Discovery has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $150.72.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

