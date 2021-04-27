DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 538.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. 4,707,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,944. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.