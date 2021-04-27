district0x Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $182.40 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, district0x has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About district0x

district0x is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

