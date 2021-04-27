Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End on May 4th (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey’s (NASDAQ:DSEY) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. Diversey had issued 46,153,846 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $692,307,690 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

DSEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.