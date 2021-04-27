dKargo Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded down 1% against the dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $205.08 million and $2.67 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.