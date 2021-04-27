DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 157,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.77 million, a P/E ratio of -128.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

