DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,112,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271,330 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.8% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,205,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $262.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.43 and its 200-day moving average is $227.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.