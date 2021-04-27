Doctors Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.44 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $170.70 million and $4.44 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00071907 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

