DODO (DODO) Market Cap Hits $400.88 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00006589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $400.88 million and $69.72 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00799627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.51 or 0.08321312 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.