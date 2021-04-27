Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.57-0.72 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.57-0.72 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLB opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $103.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

