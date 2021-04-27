Dominion Energy (D) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of D opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,934.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.
In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.