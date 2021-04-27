Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.58

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 2773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

