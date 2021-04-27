Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $64.23

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.23, but opened at $69.26. Domo shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 713 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Get Domo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after buying an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 122,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,189,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.