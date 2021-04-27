Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

