Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

DORM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 260,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,088. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

