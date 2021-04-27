Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEI. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.