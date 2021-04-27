Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $149.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

