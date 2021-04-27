DragonVein (DVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.56 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $15.56 million and $7.54 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,314.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $904.21 or 0.01634661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00528094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001681 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

