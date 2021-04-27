Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Shares Down 0.6%

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 818 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.83). Approximately 136,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 438,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($10.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 833.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 715.81.

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

