Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$15.00 target price by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.66.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$8.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.89.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.