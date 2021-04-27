Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$15.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.66.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.71. The company had a trading volume of 342,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.19.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

