Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.69.

TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 472,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

