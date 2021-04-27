Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s (DREUF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DREUF. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF remained flat at $$10.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.