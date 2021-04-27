Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $61.92 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

