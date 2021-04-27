DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00786357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.25 or 0.08076871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

