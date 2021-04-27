DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.40

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $113.35, with a volume of 23008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.19.

DSDVY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

