DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,668. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.50.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.92.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.