DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.15.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.92.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

