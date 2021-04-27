DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.880-7.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DTE Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.88-7.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.92.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.25. 857,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.