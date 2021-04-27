DubaiCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $863,198.24 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $863,198.24 and $1,127.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00027664 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009029 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

