Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 50,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 827,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,146. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -391.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

